Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.14. The stock had a trading volume of 984,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,162. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $335.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.71 and a 200 day moving average of $301.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.