Vanilla Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,842.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded flat against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $114,132.65 and $25,842.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00298646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00921781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470631 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00165955 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

