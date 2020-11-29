Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to “In-Line” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,532,000 after buying an additional 222,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

