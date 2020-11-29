Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.00 ($125.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Varta AG (VAR1.F) alerts:

Varta AG (VAR1.F) stock traded up €3.70 ($4.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €111.00 ($130.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,293 shares. Varta AG has a 52-week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 52-week high of €138.70 ($163.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €112.29 and its 200 day moving average is €106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 86.85.

Varta AG (VAR1.F) Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.