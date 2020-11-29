Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

