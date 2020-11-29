Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $39,245.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165029 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00298698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00925308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470051 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165890 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

