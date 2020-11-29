Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VCYT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,095 shares of company stock worth $6,726,443 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

