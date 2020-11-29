Verge Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $113.45 million and $4.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00439913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002652 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,396,091,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

