VeriumReserve (VRM) Tops One Day Volume of $1,672.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $522,844.77 and $1,672.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00430447 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,082.55 or 1.00074810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,928,741 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

