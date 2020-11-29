Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMD. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $371.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.52.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

