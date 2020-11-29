View (VIEW) Market Capitalization Tops $222,090.36

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, View has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. View has a market cap of $222,090.36 and $381.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00299078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00921071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471409 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00166478 BTC.

View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. View’s official website is view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling View

View can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

