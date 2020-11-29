VIG Price Reaches $0.0011 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. VIG has a market cap of $888,066.14 and approximately $3,762.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,284.95 or 1.00133116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00588635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00601855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00126260 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,025,305 tokens. VIG's official website is vigor.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIG

