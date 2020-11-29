Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC lowered Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.