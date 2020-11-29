Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

V stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. 3,512,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,687. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

