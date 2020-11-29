Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,687. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.04. The company has a market capitalization of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

