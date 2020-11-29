Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 290.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Visa were worth $345,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. 3,512,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average of $198.04. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

