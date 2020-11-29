Vitae Price Reaches $9.62 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $187.27 million and $1.00 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $9.62 or 0.00053273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002117 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002368 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

