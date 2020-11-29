Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 184 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 190.73.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.