VouchForMe Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,406.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $175,779.72 and $18,406.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00027946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00165764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00300027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00921276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166315 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

