Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VYGR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 262,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,965. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

