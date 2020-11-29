W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Down 97.5% Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $83,920.99 and approximately $13,965.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 97.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00164726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00298149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00928295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470154 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00166188 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

