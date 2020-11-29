Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €93.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.67 ($113.73).

WCH stock opened at €102.15 ($120.18) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.71 and its 200-day moving average is €76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.01.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

