Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $60.93 million and $2.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,009,614 coins and its circulating supply is 168,909,614 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

