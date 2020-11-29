Warburg Research Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.10 ($46.00).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

