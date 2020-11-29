Warner Music Group Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group’s (NYSE:WMG) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 30th. Warner Music Group had issued 77,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $1,925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

