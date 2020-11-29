Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

