WazirX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and $1.06 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX token can now be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

