Webchain Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including EscoDEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00675358 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 194.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, ChaoEX , STEX, EscoDEX, RaisEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.