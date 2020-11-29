Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,281,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,669,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

