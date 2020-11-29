WeShow Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, WeShow Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WeShow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail. WeShow Token has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $249,536.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00298646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00921781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470631 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00165955 BTC.

WeShow Token Profile

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,851,903 tokens. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show. WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup.

WeShow Token Token Trading

WeShow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeShow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeShow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

