Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) vs. Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Western Copper and Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -4.49% -4.44% Lundin Mining 7.59% 5.04% 3.06%

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$1.33 million ($0.02) -62.00 Lundin Mining $1.89 billion 3.00 $167.26 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Western Copper and Gold and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lundin Mining 0 5 11 0 2.69

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Western Copper and Gold.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Western Copper and Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

