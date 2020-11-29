Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE WLK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. 116,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,381. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

