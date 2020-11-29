WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $767,385.79 and $452.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 50% higher against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00072705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00370124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.13 or 0.02907821 BTC.

WeTrust is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

