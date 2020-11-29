WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.93 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $49.93 million and $31,630.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.