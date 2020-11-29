Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $209.55. 564,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.54. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

