Wing (WING) Market Cap Reaches $6.38 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Wing has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $9.81 or 0.00054443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $776,521.00 worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,291,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,091 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance.

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

