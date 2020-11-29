WINk (WIN) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. WINk has a total market cap of $25.76 million and $1.54 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

