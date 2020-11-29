WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report sales of $63.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.30 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $68.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $248.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $262.66 million, with estimates ranging from $255.46 million to $271.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 478,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

