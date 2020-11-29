Wownero (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Wownero has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00165721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00920996 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466423 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.