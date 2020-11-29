Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $28.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $18,255.61 or 1.00058170 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00075915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 122,831 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

