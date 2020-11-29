Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $31.63 or 0.00173231 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $54.09 million and approximately $123,518.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00301172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00921689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466536 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00164945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,709,828 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

