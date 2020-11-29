Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.76.

WYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 315,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,285,000 after buying an additional 243,693 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after buying an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

