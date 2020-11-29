X-CASH 24-Hour Volume Tops $48,365.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $48,365.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 59,857,820,073 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.