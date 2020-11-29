Xaya (CHI) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $54,081.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xaya has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,933,413 coins and its circulating supply is 44,791,286 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

