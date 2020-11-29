XDNA Hits Market Cap of $28,210.02 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XDNA has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. XDNA has a market cap of $28,210.02 and $150.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001093 BTC.

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000061 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,650,556 coins and its circulating supply is 8,650,550 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

