Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives C$6.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several research analysts have commented on XBC shares. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.

XBC stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.86. The company had a trading volume of 307,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,561. The company has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.21. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

