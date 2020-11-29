Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Xinyuan Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

