XMax (XMX) Price Tops $0.0002

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $612,644.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, Graviex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00376752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.02940044 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,003,748,020 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, FCoin, Coinrail, HADAX, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Graviex, DDEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

