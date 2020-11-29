XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $238,505.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $238,505.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart and DEx.top. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00375573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.72 or 0.02932470 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, DDEX, KuCoin, BitMart, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

