Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

